Lionel Messi recently completed a move to Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona where he won many titles

It has been revealed that the Argentine footballer told his former teammates at Camp Nou that he never wanted to leave

Messi who spent 21 years at Barcelona is now having a reunion at Paris Saint-Germain with Brazilian star Neymar

Few days after joining Paris Saint-Germain on a massive free transfer move, it has been revealed that Lionel Messi actually told his former Barcelona teammates that he never wanted to leave.

Spending 21 years of his football career at the Nou Camp, Barcelona chiefs were unable to register the Argentine footballer due to their troubled financial situation.

The Catalans however had no choice than to allow their best ever player in history to leave for free as he joined Paris Saint-Germain and will be the highest paid at the club.

Lionel Messi speaking to press after joining Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

In his efforts not to break the hearts of Barcelona fans, Lionel Messi even agreed to reduce his wages at the Camp Nou, but the club's chiefs were still unable to tie him down.

According to the report on UK Sun, Lionel Messi told his former Barcelona teammates on WhatsApp's group that he never wanted to leave them for Paris Saint-Germain.

The report named Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati as the one who disclosed what Lionel Messi said to his former teammates at Barcelona.

Lionel Messi's reaction

"I don't want to go. There is nothing left to do, there is no money. The club is doing very badly, they cannot extend with me."

Lionel Messi is expected to have good time at Paris Saint-Germain where he will play with former Barcelona teammate Neymar and countryman Angel Di Maria.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how fans and lovers of French giants Paris Saint-Germain were in joyous momentum on Tuesday, August 11, following the arrival of Argentine football legend Lionel Messi who joined on a free.

Barcelona fans never thought that Lionel Messi would play for any other club in his career considering how he started his life at the Nou Camp where he has spent 21 years.

Many supporters of the Spanish La Liga side are still troubled over the departure of Lionel Messi as they never wanted their highest goalscorer in history to leave.

Paris Saint-Germain provided Lionel Messi's shirt on the first day of his arrival in France and they sold everything.

The number of jerseys sold is not disclosed, but the report added that each short cost €107.99 which is around N52,000 and they were all sold in 20 minutes.

