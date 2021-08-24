Bernardo Silva may be playing his last season for Manchester City despite having a deal with them until 2025

The midfielder has been previously linked with a move to Barcelona after the departure of Lionel Messi

However, AC Milan are now said to have reached a personal agreement with the football star but both clubs are yet to reach a deal

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Italian League giants AC Milan this summer.

The attacker has been an important part of Pep Guardiola's squad, having won three Premier Leagues and one FA Cup since his arrival in 2017.

But, in spite of his success at the Etihad Stadium, the Portugal international has been linked with a move to top European clubs including Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola hugging Bernardo Silva after Man City's Premier League win over Bournemouth in March 2019. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

Sport Bible quoting journalist Ekrem Konur report that Silva may finally get the chance to leave City before the transfer window closes with Milan interested in his services.

He however added that despite the midfielder already reaching a personal agreement with the Serie A club, both City and Milan are yet to reach a deal with less than seven days till the transfer window closes.

Meanwhile, when the Spanish-born tactician was asked about Silva's desire to leave, he insisted that it will only work if the right offer arrives for the club.

What Pep Guardiola said about Silva's exit situation

"He's our player. Not just Bernardo, there are two, three or four players that want to leave.

"But they are our players under contract and when they bring some offer and their agents come here and they want to leave, we are open to discuss absolutely everything. But it depends on them.

"Otherwise, they will continue training really well, they will stay here and I will decide if they stay or don't stay."

Silva has scored 35 goals and 44 assists in 203 appearances across competitions for the Citizens so far but his contract with them will not expire until the summer of 2025.

