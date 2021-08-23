Willian missed out on the Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League clash at Emirates Stadium over the weekend

The game saw the Gunners lose their second fixture so far this season, having kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Brentford

Despite not dressed for the match, Willian was said to have followed the encounter on social media as he 'liked' one of the Blues' goal celebration post

Willian may have incurred the wrath of Arsenal fans after liking one of Chelsea's celebration posts shared on their official social media account after the London derby.

The Blues' climbed to the summit of the Premier League table following their 2-0 win over the Gunners at Emirates Stadium with Romelu Lukaku and Reece James were responsible for the goals.

Thomas Tuchel's men have also kept clean sheets in both of their EPL games so far while scoring five goals in the process as reported by Metro UK.

Willian swapped Chelsea for Arsenal last season but has not had a significant impact at the Emirates. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

The result also meant the north Londoners are yet to score a single goal this season having kicked off their campaign with another 2-0 defeat against Brentford.

Willian, who swapped Chelsea for Arsenal missed the mouthwatering clash after testing positive for coronavirus, he was, however, active on social media during the game.

How Willian reacted to Arsenal's defeat to former club Chelsea

The Brazilian was among thousands of Chelsea fans who liked the club's celebration post on Instagram, much to the chagrin of Arsenal supporters.

He moved to the Emirates last season on a free transfer but he is yet to leave a mark. So horrendous his first season was that the North London club is said to be contemplating offloading him.

Meanwhile, only Chelsea, Liverpool, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Tottenham have won all their English top-flight games so far this campaign.

Romelu Lukaku's reaction to Chelsea's win over Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has expressed delight following his debut goal as Blues overpowered Premier League rivals Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, Tribuna.com.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League meeting saw the Blues continue their perfect start to the new season as they secured a 2-0 away.

Thomas Tuchel wasted no time in drafting summer signing Romelu Lukaku into the starting XI, with the Belgian being charged with the responsibility of leading the goal hunt.

Source: Legit.ng