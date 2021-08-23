Romelu Lukaku who earlier spent three years with Premier League club Chelsea has returned with more experience

The Belgian international had played 10 matches for the club during his first spell at Stamford Bridge, but failed to score a goal

Lukaku who rejoined the London club this summer scored in their 2-0 win over Arsenal and has said it is childhood dream come true

New Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has expressed delight following his debut goal as Blues overpowered Premier League rivals Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium, Tribuna.com.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Premier League meeting saw the Blues continue their perfect start to the new season as they secured a 2-0 away.

Thomas Tuchel wasted no time in drafting summer signing Romelu Lukaku into the starting XI, with the Belgian being charged with the responsibility of leading the goal hunt.

Romelu Lukaku scores against Arsenal. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Lukaku had a near-instant impact as he scored Chelsea's opener in the 15th minute, with the ex-Inter Milan star squaring for a tap-in to make it 1-0.

Reece James doubled the advantage shortly after the half-hour mark, hammering a rising outswinger past a helpless Bernd Leno who was in goal for Arsenal.

Sky Sports reports that following the win, Lukaku has taken to social media to state that his childhood dream is now a reality, following his goal. He wrote:

“Childhood dream became reality. Big win today.Finally i can say it too. London is blue. C'mon Chelsea."

The Belgian international was at the Stamford Bridge club between 2011 and 2014 when he played 10 matches and failed to get a goal before moving on loan to West Brom and then Everton.

Timo Werner welcomes Lukaku

Meanwhile, Timo Werner has showered accolades on the newest Chelsea arrival, saying Lukaku is one of the world’s best striker and he stands to leverage on the former Inter Milan striker’s experience.

Lukaku’s arrival is poised to put Timo Werner’s role in jeopardy, however the German has expressed confidence believing it won’t affect his chances under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Romelu Lukaku sealed his return to Premier League club Chelsea on a permanent deal from Inter for €115m fee.

