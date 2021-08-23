Taiwo Awoniyi who is a Nigerian striker scored for Union Berlin on Sunday, August 22, in their 2-2 draw away at Hoffenheim

The former Liverpool striker has now been directly involved in six goals for Union Berlin this season

With two points after 2 games played so far this season, Taiwo Awoniyi and his teammates are currently occupying 12th on the Bundesliga table

Taiwo Awoniyi on Sunday evening, August 22, continued with his impressive show this season for German club Union Berlin by netting the goal that saved them from a defeat in the Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim.

Since returning to Union Berlin on a permanent basis from Liverpool, the Nigerian striker has been impressive and keeps improving on a daily basis.

Union Berlin travelled to Hoffenheim with the hopes of them avoiding defeat, and the club's chiefs would have Taiwo Awoniyi to thank for saving them in this encounter.

Taiwo Awoniyi scores brilliant goal for Union Berlin against Hoffenheim. (Photo by Harry Langer)

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GOAL and Bundesliga, Union Berlin scored the first goal of the encounter through Niko in the 10th minute before the hosts restored parity in the 14th minute through Kevin Akpoguma.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Jacob Larsen netted the second goal for Hoffenheim in the 30th minute as the hosts took a 2-1 lead to the dressing room after the first 45 minutes.

Union Berlin changed their style of play in the second half and it took them only two minutes to score through Taiwo Awoniyi as the match eventually ended 2-2.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Taiwo Awoniyi explained that he is determined to continue with his goal-scoring form for Union Berlin adding that his target is to help his club win titles this term.

Taiwo Awoniyi's reaction

''I am happy for scoring again and I give all glory to my Creator who has always been there for me at all time. I have a dream this season with Union Berlin and the dream is to win title.

''My teammates have been superb as you know that the season is just starting and we are going back home to prepare hard for our next game.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League giants Liverpool have on Tuesday evening, July 20, announced the permanent departure of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi who has rejoined German Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

Taiwo Awoniyi is now returning to the side where he played last season on loan helping them to finish as seventh-best on the final League table.

After the end of the season, Union Berlin chiefs appreciated Taiwo Awoniyi with an award thanking the Nigerian for his time with the club.

And from Germany, Taiwo Awoniyi travelled home to Kwara state where he financed a scouting tournament with the aim of helping young Kwara players get deals in Europe.

Source: Legit