Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi has completed a permanent move to Union Berlin from EPL side Liverpool

The 23-year-old star explained that he is happy to be rejoining the German Bundesliga side where he played last term

Taiwo Awoniyi started his football career on the street of Ilorin in Kwara state before moving to Liverpool

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Premier League giants Liverpool have on Tuesday evening, July 20, announced the permanent departure of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi who has rejoined German Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

Taiwo Awoniyi is now returning to the side where he played last season on loan helping them to finish as seventh best on the final League table.

After the end of the season, Union Berlin chiefs appreciated Taiwo Awoniyi with an award thanking the Nigerian for his time with the club.

Taiwo Awoniyi completes permanent move to Union Berlin from Liverpool. Photo by John Powell

Source: Getty Images

And from Germany, Taiwo Awoniyi traveled home in Kwara state where he financed a scouting tournament with the aim of helping young Kwara players getting deals in Europe.

The former Imperial Soccer Academy star was listed among the Liverpool players for the Austria pre-season where he has been training with the Reds before the new development.

According to the confirmation by Liverpool, the Premier League side have wished the Nigerian best of luck in his future career in football.

While speaking with Legit.ng on his permanent move to Union Berlin, Taiwo Awoniyi expressed happiness moving back to Germany, but disappointed that he never played any competitive game for Liverpool.

Taiwo Awoniyi's reaction

''I am happy going back to Germany because that is where my wife and kid are and the fans of Union Berlin love me and it will be nice to see them around the stadium again.

''On the other hand, I am not happy because I never got the chance to play any game for Liverpool, but you know that the game of football is funny as Liverpool can still buy me back in future.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Taiwo Awoniyi gave the sum of N400,000 to players of Kwara United for their effort in beating visiting Jigawa Golden Stars on Sunday, June 6, in NPFL game.

Taiwo Awoniyi was impressed with Kwara United's game against Jigawa Golden Stars and decided to make the players happy after the game.

Kwara United went into the encounter against Jigawa Golden Stars with the aim of redeeming themselves having lost their last away game against Akwa United in Uyo.

Biffo who is the head coach of the team decided to continue with goalkeeper Iwu Emmanuel putting former Super Eagles star Dele Aiyenugba on the bench.

Source: Legit.ng News