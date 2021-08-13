Timo Werner led the Chelsea attack last season, but the arrival of Romelu Lukaku could reduce his chances upfront

Lukaku’s blockbuster deal becomes the biggest sale in Serie A history as the striker returns to his former club

Werner has however stated that Lukaku is one of the greatest strikers at the moment, admitting he will learn a lot from the Belgian

Premier League club Chelsea have announced the signing of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku as the Blues are bringing in the Belgian to improve the squad’s attack, Mirror reports.

The deal will definitely put Timo Werner’s role in jeopardy, however the German has expressed confidence believing it won’t affect his chances under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Werner showered accolades on the newest Chelsea arrival, saying Lukaku is one of the world’s best striker and he stands to leverage on the former Inter Milan striker’s experience.

Timo Werner delighted with arrival of Lukaku. Photo: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

Romelu Lukaku has sealed his return to Premier League club Chelsea on a permanent deal from Inter for €115m fee.

The Belgian international returns to the London club where he was a player between 2011 and 2014 as Chelsea confirmed that he put pen on paper on a five-year contract,

Lukaku has been brought in to add attacking firepower to Thomas Tuchel’s squad of European champions.

Responding to question regarding his role when Lukaku arrives, Werner said via Futaa:

"He’s probably one of the best three strikers in the world at the moment, no question. I don’t think we need to say too much about him. He’s a world-class striker who will benefit any team.

"I certainly think at Leipzig it always helped me having a big striker alongside me.

"I think that’s always good because I’m not the biggest and when you play on your own up front you obviously always have the attention of one or two brawny defenders.”

