Rwanda president Paul Kagame ripped Arsenal apart following their 2-0 defeat to Brentford in the first EPL game of the 2021-22 season

The Gunners bowed to the newly-promoted side courtesy of goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard

Kagame however believes it is time for the North London club to do away with mediocre displays and build a winning team

Arsenal kicked off their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to newly-promoted side Brentford.

A goal each from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard in the 22nd and 73rd minutes of the encounter at Brentford Community Stadium on Friday, August 13.

The defeat however broke the heart of the Rwandan president Paul Kagame who expressed displeasure towards the Gunners' mediocre display.

Sergi Canos celebrates after scoring against Arsenal in their Premier League opener on Friday night. Photo by Juan Gasparini/MI News/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

What the Rwandan president said about Arsenal defeat

He further emphasised that the North London club must have a plan to build a team with a winning mentality. The president said:

"I say this as one of the big fans of Arsenal. The change has taken too long to come!.

"It's been a struggle of about decade(s) -ups&downs-more downs until this point. Can't we have a plan that really works?? One part to look at is how we deal in the market- players we buy to execute the plan. The touch&go mentality does not bring change.

"We just must NOT excuse or Accept mediocrity. A team has to be built with the purpose to win win win. So that when we lose....it was not to be expected! I am sure we all know on whose shoulders the heaviest burden rests. I hope they know too or even accept it!!! End."

Brentford travel to Selhurst Park for their next English topflight game against Crystal Palace next weekend.

How Brentford stunned Arsenal in Premier League opening game

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brentford sent a warning signal to Premier League clubs as they produced an impressive performance to beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Community Stadium.

This defeat is not what all Arsenal fans saw coming as their thoughts were that their players would be able to get a good result against the Premier League newcomers.

However, Brentford stars showed the Gunners that their promotion to the Premier League was not a fluke and that they are ready to soar this term in the English topflight.

