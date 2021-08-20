Arsenal have completed their fifth signing this transfer window after landing England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United

The youngster was The Blades best player of the season last term despite relegating from the Premier league

Ramsdale joined the North London club on a long term deal and has been tipped to become the Gunners' captain in the nearest future

Aaron Ramsdale has joined Arsenal on a long-term deal from Sheffield United this transfer window.

The 23-year-old England goalkeeper becomes Mikel Arteta's fifth signing this summer after the arrival Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Nuno Tavares.

Ramsdale was part of the English national team that finished as runners-up at the Euro 2020 Championship last month.

Aaron Ramsdale signing the dotted lines after completing a long-term move to Arsenal from Sheffield United. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Sky Sports report that he has been on Mikel Arteta's radar all summer long despite failing to help his former club avoid relegating back to the English Championship last term.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The youngster who has represented England at all levels from Under-18 to Under-21 was Sheffield United’s player of the year last season.

Aaron Ramsdale spent time at Bolton Wanderers as a youngster

Ramsdale kicked off his career with the Bolton Wanderers youth team before moving to Sheffield United in 2013, progressing through their Academy.

The 23-year-old joined Bournemouth in 2017 and spent three years at the south coast club before returning to Sheffield in 2020.

He will compete with Bernd Leno for the club's number one jersey despite the German goalkeeper already establishing himself at the Emirates Stadium before his arrival.

Karim Benzema bags contract extension at Real Madrid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has extended his contract with Spanish giants for another year as he will remain at the club until 2023, Football Espana reports.

Los Blancos are yet to do business during the summer transfer window having brought in David Alaba for free, but they are pulling resources for a blockbuster move for Kylian Mbappe.

However, they have secured Benzema’s contract extension having agreed a deal with the Frenchman for another year as posted on the club's website.

Source: Legit