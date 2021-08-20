Karim Benzema extended his contract for a further year at Spanish club Real Madrid where he will now remain until 2023

It was also gathered that, upon putting pen on paper on contract extension, a €1billion release clause was reportedly inserted into the deal

The striker who has already spent 12 years at the Santiago Bernabeu scored 30 goals in all competitions last season

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has reportedly extended his contract with Spanish giants for another year as he will remain at the club until 2023, Football Espana reports.

Los Blancos are yet to do business during the summer transfer window having brought in David Alaba for free, but they are pulling resources for a blockbuster move for Kylian Mbappe.

However, they have secured Benzema’s contract extension having agreed a deal with the Frenchman for another year as posted on the club's website.

Karim Benzema extends Real Madrid contract. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano

Source: Getty Images

Further reports, according to football transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, says there is talk of a €1billion release clause being inserted into the deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to Romano, the contract is signed, paperwork is completed, and the new deal will be announced at some point today.

Benzema has been with Real Madrid for 12 years in all, scoring 194 goals in 384 La Liga appearances.

Last season was his best goalscoring season yet with 30 goals across all competitions, and he already has two in the current campaign.

The La Liga outfit earlier beat off competition from clubs like Chelsea and Barcelona to reach an agreement for 28-year-old David Alaba.

The Austrian defender of Nigerian descent will earn around £10.5 million per year after joining them on a free transfer.

Martin Odegaard joins Arsenal from Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard has completed a £30million move from Real Madrid to Arsenal after convincing Mikel Arteta with his performances in loan last season.

After a successful medical, the Gunners officially announced the Norwegian international as their new entrant into the Emirates.

The 22-year-old will not feature in Arsenal's crunch Premier League game at home against their London rivals Chelsea.

This is because players arriving from other European countries require a Government Body Exemption before they can register.

The Norwegian who has been with Madrid since he was 16-year-old will wear the No.8 shirt worn by his fellow Real teammate Dani Ceballos.

Pedro dumps Roma for Lazio

Legit.ng earlier reported that Spanish forward Pedro has parted ways with Italian giants Roma to join Serie A rivals Lazio having undergone medical examinations in Paideia.

The 34-year-old has been handed the number 9 shirt at his new club as reports say he will be in action under the orders of Maurizio Sarri with his new teammates.

Pedro is in perfect shape and Sarri will now evaluate his condition and, if there are no hitches, the player will be on the bench in Empoli on Saturday.

Source: Legit