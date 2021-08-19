Former Liverpool star Taiwo Awoniyi scored twice in Union Berlin's 4-0 triumph over Finnish topflight side KuPS

The former youth international opened the scoring for the German side in the seventh minute and then double his tally in the 31st minute

Awoniyi has now stretched his goal tally to three goals and two assists after three games across competitions this term

Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi inspired Union Berlin to a 4-0 win over KuPS in their Europa Conference League playoffs at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The 24-year-old who recently joined the German League outfit from Liverpool scored twice and assisted one other goal in the first leg of their meeting in Finland.

It took the former youth international just seven minutes to find the back of the net and he completed his brace one minute after the half-hour mark.

Taiwo Awoniyi in action for Union Berlin in their Europa Conference League playoffs against KuPS in Finland. Photo by Matthias Koch/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

He has now stretched his goal tally to three goals and two assists in three appearances across competition so far this campaign - this bright start means many more goals are expected.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Max Kruse and Andreas Voglsammer were also on the scores sheet for Union Berlin as they gave the hosts no chance to find the back of the net in the encounter.

They take a 4-0 lead into the second leg billed for the Stadion An der Alten Firstere on Thursday, August 26 in Germany as reported by Goal.

Awoniyi spent last season at Union Berlin last season and he scored five goals and four assists in 22 games and his performances earned him a permanent deal with the German club.

Vincent Enyeama backs Super Eagles to win AFCON 2021

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama has thrown his weights behind Nigerian's national team to emerge victorious at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Championship staging in Cameroon next year.

The Three-time AFCON kings are drawn alongside Egypt (seven-time winners) Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

Coach Gernot Rohr and his men will be hoping they can better their performance this time around having finished third in the last edition in Egypt.

Source: Legit