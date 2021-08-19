Nigeria have been drawn along with Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau for the AFCON 2021 Group D

Former goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama believes the Super Eagles have all it takes to win the next edition of the continental competition

Enyeama won the silverware under late Stephen Keshi before hanging his gloves two years later

Super Eagles legend Vincent Enyeama has thrown his weights behind Nigerian's national team to emerge victorious at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Championship staging in Cameroon next year.

The Three-time AFCON kings are drawn alongside Egypt (seven-time winners) Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in Group D.

Coach Gernot Rohr and his men will be hoping they can better their performance this time around having finished third in the last edition in Egypt.

Nigeria's Super Eagles line up for their third-place match against Tunisia at AFCON 2019 tourney.

And the legendary goalkeeper echoing this ambition admits that the country's national team has got the quality to conquer Africa for the fourth time in their history.

What Vincent Enyeama said about Super Eagles AFCON 2021 chances

The 2013 AFCON winner said this while exclusively speaking with Legit.ng through one of his social media platforms, saying:

"I tip them (Super Eagles) for the title because they have what it takes to win the silverware at the end of the tournament."

Enyeama remains one of the most capped Nigerian football stars after making 101 appearances for the West African team.

He made his debut under former boss Adegboye Onigbinde at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea/Japan and went ahead to remain Nigeria's number one for over 13 years before hanging his gloves in 2015.

Nigeria will kick off their campaign to win the 2021 edition of the continental championship against Egypt on January 11, before facing Sudan on the 15th and Guinea-Bissau on the 19th.

How Super Eagles legend Enyeama unwind at his free time

