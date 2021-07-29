Vincent Enyeama remains Nigeria’s all-time most capped player after he made a staggering 101 appearances for the Super Eagles

The 38-year-old retired goalkeeper has continued to show his fitness level on his social media platforms

Enyeama who is married with three children was spotted playing football with his family members in their mini-pitch

Super Eagles most-capped player Vincent Enyeama continues to share family goals on social media as he was seeing having a swell time with his family members.

Having retired from the Nigerian national team in 2015 following a fallout with then coach Sunday Oliseh, Enyeama called it quits from football in 2018 after a long spell with French Ligue 1 side Lille.

Buzz Nigeria reports that Enyeama got married to his wife, Promise, in June 2006, and they are blessed with three lovely children.

The former Nigerian senior team goalkeeper who currently lives in France was seen in the mini-pitch of his house alongside wife and two children keeping up with football.

In his latest Instagram post, the 38-year-old who seems to be enjoying his post-football life was spotted doing passes with other members of the family. He added the caption:

“Family time, football time.”

He remains Nigeria’s all-time most capped player having featured in 101 appearances for the Super Eagles.

Enyeama still very much fit

Only recently, Enyeama showed that he is still very fit having been spotted in mall doing keepie uppies to stun other shoppers.

Keepie uppie is the skill of juggling with a football using feet, lower legs, knees, chest, shoulders, and head, without allowing the ball to hit the ground.

UK outlet Bleacher earlier reported that Enyeama scored 20 career goals, 10 of which came at Nigerian side Enyimba and eight at Hapoel Tel Aviv, where he was the first-choice penalty taker between 2007 and 2011.

Enyeama perfectly executed a number of keepie uppie to the delight of other shoppers who could only watch with amusement.

Ex-international Daniel Amokachi, in his reaction, stated that he is happy to see the 38-year-old still looking very fit.

