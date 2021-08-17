Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group D for the 2021 African Cup of Nations which will start in Cameroon next year January

Gernot Rohr and his wards finished as third best at the 2019 African Cup of Nations which was held in Egypt

Nigeria who have won the title three times before will face Sudan, Guinea Bissau and Egypt at the 2021 AFCON

Super Eagles of Nigeria who are three-time African champions have been drawn in Group D for the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they will face Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

This group is expected to be tough for Gernot Rohr and his wards and they must start preparation for the tournament which will start on January 9 2021 in Cameroon.

Egypt in 2019 hosted the African Cup of Nations, but they were unable to win it as Algeria defeated Senegal in the final to become reigning African champions.

Gernot Rohr and Yobo in action for the Super Eagles.

Algeria are in Group E where they will face Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone.

According to the report on Vanguard, Cameroon will be facing Burkina Faso in the opening game of the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon on January 9.

See Groups below

Group A

Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia, Cape Verde

Group B

Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea, Malawi

Group C

Morocco, Ghana, Comoros, Gabon

Group D

Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan, Guinea Bissau

Group E

Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea, Cote D’ Ivoire

Group F

Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, Gambia

Meanwhile, at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, Nigeria lost their semifinal game against Algeria, but they beat Tunisia in the third place match.

Gernot Rohr and his wards will want to improve next year to win the title for Nigerians.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Victor Osimhen showed he is fully ready for the new Serie A season which kicks off at the weekend as he scored his eighth pre-season goal in Napoli colours.

Napoli defeated Pescara by 4-0 and the Nigerian international was instrumental to his team's victory over the Italian Serie C side.

The 22-year-old scored the opening goal in the ninth minute after he was set up by Lorenzo Insigne.

The Super Eagles striker was brought down in the box minutes later for the Napoli captain Insigne to score from the spot.

Substitute Adam Ounas scored the third three minutes after the break before Karim Zedadka completed the scoring in the 77th minute.

Osimhen has been on a jolly ride for Luciano Spalletti's side in their pre-season campaign, putting four past Anaunia, one against Pro Vercelli, two against Bayern Munich, and now one against Pescara.

