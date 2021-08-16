Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli in their 4-0 pre-season friendly win over second-tier Italian side Pescara

The Super Eagles forward scored the first and won a penalty that led to his team's second goal netted by Lorenzo Insigne

The 22-year-old has been Napoli's topscorer in pre-season with eight goals that came against Anaunia, Pro Vercelli, Bayern Munich and Pescara

Victor Osimhen has shown he is fully ready for the new Serie A season which kicks off at the weekend as he scored his eighth pre-season goal in Napoli colours, Goal, Soccernet.

Napoli defeated Pescara by 4-0 and the Nigerian international was instrumental to his team's victory over the Italian Serie C side.

Summary of Napoli's win

The 22-year-old scored the opening goal in the ninth minute after he was set up by Lorenzo Insigne.

Victor Osimhen continued his fine form for Napoli in their 4-0 win over Pescara. Photo by Roland Krivic

The Super Eagles striker was brought down in the box minutes later for the Napoli captain Insigne to score from the spot.

Substitute Adam Ounas scored the third three minutes after the break before Karim Zedadka completed the scoring in the 77th minute.

Osimhen has been on a jolly ride for Luciano Spalletti's side in their pre-season campaign, putting four past Anaunia, one against Pro Vercelli, two against Bayern Munich, and now one against Pescara.

Spalletti's opinion about Osimhen so far

And Spalletti is convinced that the Nigerian forward who was held back with injury problems last term would play a key role in their quest for a league title in the new season.

"Osimhen is a striker who has the ability to transform every ball that comes his way into chances.

"He is a generous player who runs a lot and every now and then this intense race can cause him some mistakes, but he is an important player, complete and we aim a lot on him."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Onuachu is gradually getting his rhythm in the Belgian league as he scored his second goal of the season during Genk's 4-0 win over OH Leuven, Goal, Soccernet.

The Smurfs bounced back from their Champions League elimination following the defeat to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk over two legs.

However, John van den Brom’s men who are unbeaten on the domestic scene thrashed visiting OH Leuven.

As early as the third minute Theo Bongonda scored Genk's first after getting an assist from Gerardo Arteaga to make it 1-0.

