New Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku cannot wait to play alongside Kai Havertz at the Premier League club

The Belgian returned to Stamford Bridge this month in a deal that cost the Blues a whopping £97.5m

Lukaku has however revealed how he persuaded the German midfielder to join the Blues when they met in August 2020

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed that he played a key role in convincing Kai Havertz to join Chelsea last year.

The former Everton and Manchester United forward returned to the Premier League in a deal valued at around £97.5 million after about two years with Inter Milan.

Both players scored for their teams when Inter battled with Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League quarterfinals in August 2020.

Since then, the 28-year-old has been an admirer of the German midfielder, adding that he was more than convinced that Havertz would be fit for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

What Romelu Lukaku said

Lukaku is however looking forward to playing alongside the former Leverkusen man as they hope to create more magical moments for Chelsea fans as reported by SunSport quoting the club's official website. He said:

“I spoke to Kai Havertz when we played against each other in the Europa League, and I told him to go to Chelsea, I don’t know if he remembers that conversation.”

Former boss Frank Lampard brought the 22-year-old to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal valued at €80 million in September 2020.

He has since then won the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup titles with the aim of winning more before his contract expires in 2025.

