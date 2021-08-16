Former Nigerian midfielder Sunday Oliseh has backed Chelsea to win the Premier League this season

The 1996 Olympics gold winner believes the arrival of Romelu Lukaku will give the Blues an edge over others

Oliseh however said that Man United will have a chance if they sign Erling Haaland this transfer window

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has identified Erling Haaland as the only player who can help Manchester United win the Premier League title for the first time since 2013.

The Red Devils gave their best last season but could only finish second - 12 points behind eventual champions Manchester City.

However, they have made a few key signings this transfer window, with Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane joining them from Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid respectively.

Erling Haaland in action for Borussia Dortmund over the weekend. Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

But the retired footballer turned football manager believes if they don't add the Norwegian to their attack, their chances may be limited.

The 21-year-old has already scored five goals and three assists in just two appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, and he is in line to score a lot more for the German League side.

The 1996 Olympics gold medal winner insisted that United still need the services of the Dortmund striker if they must be highly competitive as reported by Goal.

What Sunday Oliseh said about who will win Premier League

“In an emphatic manner, Manchester United blew away Leeds United by 5 goals to one, with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes stealing the headlines. As impressive as they were, I still feel something huge is still lacking at Manchester United.

“Though I feel, they should be highly competitive for the title this season, I wouldn’t put my money on them being champions without Erling Haaland’s acquisition from BVB Dortmund.”

Furthermore, the former Super Eagles coach believes European champions Chelsea have a bright chance at lifting the English top-flight trophy after the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Chelsea are Premier League title contenders

“Chelsea are definitely, in my opinion, clear favourites to dominate this season. Manager Thomas Tuchel has definitely won over most skeptics with the conquest of the UEFA Champions League last season, coupled with an authoritative finish to the league season last year, beating defending champions, Pep Guardiola’s Man City, three times along the way, without a dominant fixed point striker.

“With the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku, fresh off a personal best season with Inter Milan, winning the Italian league as the league’s top striker, Chelsea can now further play with more variety that will definitely make them extremely competitive on all fronts. Don’t bet against Chelsea is my advice.

Just like Man United, Chelsea also kicked off their campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win over Crystal Palace over the weekend.

Chelsea thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea got their 2021/22 Premier League campaign off to a bright start after thrashing Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace 3-0 victory to give their fans a wow welcome back since March 2020.

Straight out of a Super Cup victory over Villareal, the Blues looked good from the start as they subjected Crystal Palace to constant attacks in Patrick Viera’s first game in charge of the Eagles.

In the 27th minute, Marcos Alonso, who is presumably keen to revive his Chelsea career amid exit rumours, fired his side into the lead with a stunning free-kick from 22 yards.

Source: Legit