Blessing Oborududu who won silver for Nigeria at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo has been rewarded with the sum of N4 million by the Bayelsa state Governor Douye Diri who was impressed with her performance in Japan.

The 32-year-old earlier this month recorded her name in the history book by becoming the first Nigerian to win medal in wrestling at Olympics games which remains an emphatic one for her.

Oborududu achieved the feat after losing 4-1 to USA’s Tamyra Stock-Mensah in the final.

Blessing Oborududu in action for Nigeria. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on PM News and Punch, the Bayelsa State Government hosted all the athletes who have made the state proud in different sporting activities.

All the 25 players of Bayelsa United who won the 2021 Aiteo Cup were also rewarded with N1M each with Bayelsa Queens also getting the same amount.

Coaches of the two teams were also rewarded by the Bayelsa state Governor who was so happy on Monday evening, August 16.

Against all odds, Bayelsa United defeated Nasarawa United in the final of the Men's Aiteo Cup final played in Benin.

After their failure to finish among the top four teams on the final table in the Nigerian League, Nasarawa United turned their attention to the Aiteo Cup, but suffered surprise defeat against Bayelsa who won on penalties.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume were rewarded with cash prizes of $10,000 and $7,500 respectively by Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare who is in Tokyo for Olympics.

The 32-year-old Oborududu made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics winning silver medal for Nigeria in women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event.

It was a great moment for Blessing after the encounter as she was hailed by Nigerians for her exploit at the Tokyo Olympics.

She will however be leaving Japan with $10,000 which is N4.1million thanks to the Sports Minister Sunday Dare who raised the money for medals.

Ese Brume who won bronze for Nigeria in the long jump event will on the other hand be returning to Nigeria with N3million.

