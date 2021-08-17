Kylian Mbappe is desperate to leave French club Paris Saint-Germain and has maintained he will not sign contract extension

The 22-year-old striker has disclosed that he wants to meet with the club president over his intention to leave the French capital

Mbappe wants to leave the club on a good note and now PSG and Real Madrid are set for blockbuster transfer talk

French club Paris Saint-Germain and Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing for talks over striker Kylian Mbappe who is desperate to leave the French club.

It was gathered that negotiations will begin soonest over the forward who has maintained that he will not sign contract extension with the Ligue 1 outfit.

According to El Chiringuito via SunSport, Mbappe would like to meet with the PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and would prefer to leave.

Kylian Mbappe desperate to leave PSG. Photo: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

AS are claiming that Mbappe will notify the club president he wants to move to Real Madrid, but wants the move achieved amicably.

Now, the PSG boss is billed to head to Spain to discuss possible transfer of the 22-year-old, but that would not come cheap.

Los Blancos are reportedly prepared to cough up a maximum £102million offer for Mbappe in a bid to tempt Al-Khelaifi.

But on the other hand, the Ligue 1 outfit will not want to lose the player for cheap having signed him for a staggering £162million on him three years ago.

He's won three league titles, three French Cups and the World Cup during that time - and reached the Champions League final in 2020.

