Argentine star Lionel Messi shows incredible dribbling skills during one of his first training sessions at PSG

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner joined the Parisians on a two-year deal earlier this month after failing to renew his deal with Barcelona

The 34-year-old winger could make his debut for his new club against Reims on Sunday, August 29

Lionel Messi seems to be settling in well and fast at Paris Saint Germain after the Argentine showed his new teammates what he will bring to the table.

The 34-year-old completed a two-year deal with the French League club this month and during his first few training sessions, he is already driving them crazy.

Though the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is not expected to make his debut until a few days from now, he is already showing his unstoppable skills in training.

Lionel Messi all smiles during PSG training session Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG

The Argentine winger was seen making his trademark moves and dribbling his colleagues on a reduced-size pitch in a video posted on Instagram and reported by Marca.

Messi was unveiled along with Sergio Ramos, Georgino Wijnaldum, Archaf Hakimi and one other person over the weekend before their Ligue game against Strasbourg.

The attacker ended his 16-year relationship with Barcelona this summer after they were unable to renew his deal over financial implications.

Lionel Messi to make PSG debut on August 29

