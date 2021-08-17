Emerson Palmieri and Davide Zappacosta are on the verge of making moves to the French and Italian leagues respectively

Blues' Emerson has fallen from the pecking order at the club behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso

Forgotten Zappacosta played last season on loan with Serie A side Genoa, scoring four goals in 25 matches

Chelsea are currently in talks with Ligue 1 side and Serie A clubs to send Emerson Palmieri and Davide Zappacosta, The Sun.

Lyon and Napoli are interested are in landing Italy international Emerson favoured to play in the French league this season.

It is understood that several Italian top-flight clubs with Zappacosta who has been completely frozen out at Stamford Bridge in the past two seasons.

Emerson and Davide Zappacosta will be leaving Chelsea to either France or Italy. Photo by Chloe Knott and Darren Walsh

Emerson who featured for Italy at Euro 2020 in the summer is ready to level Chelsea to save his international career.

The 27-year-old could also opt to join Napoli but reports from Fabrizio Romano claims the Ligue 1 side are keenly interested in the left-back.

Emerson has been at Chelsea since January 2018 after a £17million move from Roma.

On the other hand, Zappacosta had a decent spell with Genoa last season where he found the back of the net four times in 25 appearances.

Italian champions Inter Milan have also shown interest in the 29-year-old but have turned their attentions to Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

Kenedy to Flamengo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chelsea are on the verge of sending defender Kenedy to Brazilain top side Flamengo on loan this summer, The Sun, Goal.

It is understood that the Brazilian will be signed on a permanent deal for £8million based on performances.

The Blues looking to downsize their squad in the current campaign and discussions are already underway with the player's representative and Flamengo.

Abraham to Roma

Legit.ng also reported that Tammy Abraham has successfully completed his medical ahead of a proposed move to join Jose Mourinho's Roma this summer, Sky Sports, Football London.

The England international expected to sign a four-year deal worth £34million and his annual salary is pegged at £4m after tax.

All is now set for the paperwork to be completed as the 23-year-old is set to leave the shores of England to play in Serie A.

Chelsea will have to pay a whopping €80m if Abraham should return to Stamford Bridge in the future as the buyback clause could be triggered from 2023.

Source: Legit