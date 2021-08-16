Chelsea are weighing their options in letting Kenedy go on loan in his country of birth Brazil to join Flamengo

The Brazilian forward has failed to hit top form since making an €8.6million move from Fluminese when he was 19-years-old

The 25-year-old has had four loan spells with English clubs Watford, Newcastle as well as Spanish sides Getafe and Granada

Chelsea are on the verge of sending forward Kenedy to Brazilain top side Flamengo on loan this summer, The Sun, Goal.

It is understood that the Brazilian will be signed on a permanent deal for £8million based on performances.

The Blues looking to downsize their squad in the current campaign and discussions are already underway with the player's representative and Flamengo.

Chelsea are looking to send Kenedy on a loan move to Brazilian side Flamengo. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old who was signed from Fluminese back in 2015 is now in his final season in his contract with the west London club.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The Brazilian star has since made loan moves to English sides Watford and Newcastle as well as joining up with La Liga sides Granada and Getafe.

During his loan spell with Granada last season, Kenedy made 44 appearances for the Spanish club and scored eight goals, his best so far since moving to Europe.

He also made 27 appearances for Chelsea combined nad the prospect of breaking into Thomas Tuchel's first team side is unrealistic.

Kenedy's career has also been slowed down with several injury problems including hamstring and ankle problems.

Tammy Abraham completes successful medical

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tammy Abraham has successfully completed his medical ahead of a proposed move to join Jose Mourinho's Roma this summer, Sky Sports, Football London.

The England international expected to sign a four-year deal worth £34million and his annual salary is pegged at £4m after tax.

All is now set for the paperwork to be completed as the 23-year-old is set to leave the shores of England to play in Serie A.

Chelsea will have to pay a whopping €80m if Abraham should return to Stamford Bridge in the future as the buyback clause could be triggered from 2023.

5 Chelsea players nominated for Champions League awards

Legit.ng also reported that Chelsea and Manchester City players have been selected to win an accolade for positional Champions League awards in the various departments of the team, UEFA, Punch.

Five Blues players made the cut, as well as three City stars, were all shortlisted in the best goalkeeper, defender and midfielder categories.

Edouardo Mendy will have to compete with Ederson and Real Madrid's consistent shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois.

Source: Legit