Lionel Messi and wife Antonela enjoy exotic French cuisine in the French capital after joining PSG

The 34-year-old treated his partner to private date night days after his unveiling at the Parc Des Princes

Messi was not in the match day squad for PSG against Strasbourg over the weekend but he's expected to make his debut later this month

Paris Saint Germain summer signing Lionel Messi treats his wife Antonela to an exotic date night at the French capital.

The 34-year-old Argentine recently sealed a two-year move to the Parc Des Princes outfit on a free transfer after his contract talks with Barcelona collapsed on the last day.

He has now been presented to the Parisians fans on their first home game of the season against Strasbourg over the weekend.

Lionel Messi during one of PSG training sessions after joining them on a two-year deal Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG

Source: Getty Images

Both Messi and his partner took to Instagram to share their moments enjoying Paris's famous cuisine as reported SunSport.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner however appears to be looking for a house in the French capital as he starts a new life in the European country.

How much Lionel Messi pays in Paris' hotel per night

Sources claim Messi and his family are currently staying in a 12 million-per-night hotel in the centre of Paris - but that is just a temporary solution.

The publication revealed the forward was due to sign a new deal with the Catalans but La Liga's 'financial and structural' obstacles forced him to leave the club.

Lionel Messi shows incredible skills at PSG training

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi seems to be settling in well and fast at Paris Saint Germain after the Argentine showed his new teammates what he will bring to the table.

The 34-year-old completed a two-year deal with the French League club this month and during his first few training sessions, he is already driving them crazy.

Though the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is not expected to make his debut until a few days from now, he is already showing his unstoppable skills in training.

