Paul Pogba could be on his way to French side Paris Saint-Germain next summer if Man United fail to tie him down

Paris Saint-Germain chiefs are aware that the contract of the Frenchman will expire this season and they want to sign him for free

Pogba who is also a target for Spanish giants Real Madrid has started the new Premier League season on a good note

Paul Pogba is now facing uncertain future at Premier League giants Manchester United as French side Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly offered the Frenchman massive deal to join them next summer.

This latest development is coming hours after the former Juventus star helped Manchester United to beat Leeds United in the Red Devils' first game of the 2021/21 EPL season.

Pogba was so superb in the encounter for Manchester United creating four assists and was hailed by virtually all Old Trafford fans after the Premier League encounter.

France international Paul Pogba in action for Manchester United. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt

As things stand presently, Paul Pogba's contract will expire at the end of the ongoing Premier League season and Manchester United would have to sell him or tie him down to new deal.

According to the report on Mirror UK and Independent, Paris Saint-Germain are ready to offer Paul Pogba €600,000 which is around N291.3M for them to lure him to France next summer.

The report added that Paris Saint-Germain chiefs were actually expected to go for Paul Pogba's signature this summer, but they decided to sign Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

What next for Manchester United?

Manchester United chiefs must try their best to convince Paul Pogba into signing a new deal before the end of the season so as not to lose the World Cup winner for free.

