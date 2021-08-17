Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley are on the verge of leaving Premier League giants Chelsea

These three footballers have been told by Blues' gaffer Thomas Tuchel that they are no longer needed

Chelsea over the weekend kicked-start the new Premier League season with a win over visiting Crystal Palace

Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley have reportedly been told by Chelsea chiefs that they should find new clubs in the ongoing transfer window in Europe.

These players according to the report on Sportbible and Athletic have been told by Thomas Tuchel to try and get where they will play this term before the closure of the transfer window.

Since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as the coach of Chelsea, he has been able to changed the fortune of the club to a winning side which was crowned last season with the Champions League title.

Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater in action for Chelsea. Photo by Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea chiefs are said to be ready to support the 47-year-old German this term as they have given him free hands to make decisions on his players.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The report added that Thomas Tuchel actually told the Blues' eggheads after the pre-season that he does not need Tiemoue Bakayoko, Danny Drinkwater and Ross Barkley this term at Stamford Bridge.

Why did he say that?

Tuchel was reported to have stated clearly that he is not convinced enough and has no reason for him to play these three players in his squad this season as the Blues will be defending their Champions League title.

Already, Chelsea without these three players have started their campaign this season in the Premier League on a winning note beating Crystal Palace 3-0.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea striker Timo Werner was spotted at a Battersea Park South West London chasing a dog which was darting around in distress.

It was gathered that the 25-year-old footballer ran after the dog for more than a mile before giving up on the chase.

An onlooker Vincent Cassidy stated that the ‘man’ ran very fast in his bid to catch up with the dog but somehow he missed.

It was gathered that efforts wardens at the Battersea Park eventually yielded results as they caught up with the animal which had an ID collar and was reunited with its owner.

Chelsea FC reports that Werner played in Chelsea’s 3-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, but drew a blank for Germany in their 2-0 defeat to England in the Euros.

Source: Legit