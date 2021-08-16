Cubana Chiefpriest stylishly showed off the exterior of Emmanuel Emenike's Owerri multi-million naira mansion

The socialite paid the former Nigeria International a visit as he filmed himself driving through his driveway

Emenike has not featured for a professional football club since 2019 after parting ways with Westerloo just three months into his contract with them

Former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike received billionaire socialite Cubana Chiefpriest at his Owerri-based multi-million naira mansion over the weekend.

The Imo-born entertainer marvelled at the footballer's edifice as he showcased the property on his Instagram story.

After arriving at the player's residence, the socialite filmed the exterior as he drove through the gate which opened automatically.

Nigerian star Emmanuel Emenike showing off his gold-coated interior. Credit - @emenike_9

Source: Instagram

The Chiefpriest made his way through to the parking lot just opposite a mini stadium where some friends of Emenike were showing their skills.

Although no one knows if the Chiefpriest joined the fun on the pitch as he was the one filming while driving through the driveway, he was definitely amazed at the massive building.

Emenike has not featured for any football team since November 2019 after parting ways with the Westerloo football club. He made just five appearances for them.

He joined them on 16 September 2019 but was released by the same club on November 14, 2019, after he was said to have been performing below par, compared to what they expected.

Emmanuel Emenike shows off mansion

