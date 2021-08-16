John Ogu has explained that he spoke with Samuel Kalu claiming that the Bordeaux star is now fine

This comes hours after the Super Eagles forward collapsed while featuring for Bordeaux in League game against Marseille

Samuel Kalu was later revived before being substituted as Bordeaux went on to play 2-2 draw in League game

John Ogu has calmed the tensions and worries in the minds of Nigerians and many football lovers over the heath condition of Super Eagles forward Samuel Kalu.

There have been serious concerns since Sunday night, August 15, after the Nigerian collapsed on the pitch while playing for his French club Bordeaux in their first game of the season against Marseille.

The Nigerian footballer collapsed on the pitch after just five minutes of the encounter in which medical practitioners had to rush in and treated Samuel Kalu.

Samuel Kalu in action for Bordeaux. Photo by Manuel Blondeau

Samuel Kalu later regained consciousness and continued with the encounter, but the coaching crew of his club decided to substitute him later on.

Kalu was preparing to form a defensive wall at a free-kick when he collapsed to the turf in the 25 degree Marseille heat.

Concerned team-mates formed a human shield around him, the like of which was seen when Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during EURO 2020.

According to the latest development by John Ogu, the Nigerian footballer claimed that he has spoken with Samuel Kalu stressing that he is in good condition now.

John Ogu's reaction

''Spoke to my brother Samuel Kalu and no more worries, he is fine,''

Meanwhile, the encounter ended 2-2 as Bordeaux got an impressive draw away from home.

This is the second time Samuel Kalu has collapsed in two years on the pitch.

