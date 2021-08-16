John Ogu reportedly parted ways with his estranged wife Veronica Akaolisa about three years back and now she is engaged to someone else

Ogu delivered a spectacular proposal to Veronica back in 2015 and ended up wedding his beloved spouse

Following rumours that he had broken up back in 2018, Vero was seen in a clip having accepted an engagement ring from another man

About three years after going their separate ways, Veronica Akaolisa, the estranged wife of Nigerian footballer John Ogu has engaged again, with another man, Instablog reports.

In 2018, there was rumour that all was not well between Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu and his wife.

The duo unfollowed each other on popular social media platform Instagram as went on to delete each other’s pictures on the platform.

John Ogu's ex-wife Veronica is engaged again. Photo: Erwin Spek

Source: Getty Images

In 2015, Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder John Ogu proposed to her right on the pitch right after helping his Israeli league team, Hapoel Beer Sheva to defeat Maccabi Petahwas 5-2.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The lovebirds were so excited as the lady immediately screamed YES at the centre of the Arthur Vesermil Stadium.

But now they have practically parted ways as Veronica was spotted in a viral video by Instablog after another man proposed to her.

Clad in a suit, the young man took to a knee, opened a ring-box and presented the diamond piece to her; in a swift the ring graced her finger.

Ogu buries late mother

John Ogu has finally laid his mother Obiageli Ogu to rest and it was a sorrowful event that took place in his home town.

The midfielder who is currently unattached to club was spotted weeping when he was greeted by elders of the community.

Families of the deceased were all dressed in white, same colour as the coffin where Ogu's mum was laid to rest in.

A part in the video also showed Ogu and his siblings pouring sand on the coffin as a mark of their last respect.

Moses Simon starts new season on a great note

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles winger Moses Simon maintained his impressive start to the 2021-22 season after inspiring FC Nantes to victory over Metz in their French League matchday-two fixture over the weekend.

The Nigerian star provided the two assists that helped them claim maximum victory as he takes his tally to three after just two games so far this campaign.

Meanwhile, a goal each from Tandal Kolo Muani and Ludovic Blas in the 12th and 49th minutes ensured the Beaujoire Stadium outfit clinch their first win of the season.r.

Source: Legit