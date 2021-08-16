PSG stars gathered for Ander Herrera to celebrate him on his 32nd birthday after victory over Strassbourg

The Spanish midfielder got a superb birthday gift from his teammate after their 4-2 win last weekend

Meanwhile, Mbappe raised an eyebrow after missing out on the get-together his colleagues organised for the Spaniard

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe was conspicuously missing during Ander Herrera's 32nd birthday over the weekend.

The Frenchman was about the only player in the Paris Saint Germain squad that was absent at the celebration.

Summer signings Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and others also participated in the event after their presentations to the fans as reported by Marca.

Ander Herrera during one of their training sessions before the new season kicked off this month. Credit - @anderherrera

Source: Instagram

After their 4-2 win over Strassbourg over the weekend, PSG stars extended their jubilation beyond the pitch as they organised a get-together for the former Manchester United forward.

They surely had fun as the midfielder took to his official Instagram page to appreciate his colleagues who turned up for him on his special day.

What Ander Herrara said to his teammates

While sharing his post on the social media application, Herrera posted a picture of everyone that came with the caption that reads 'Gracias, equipazo!' - meaning 'thanks, great team'.

Even Marcus Rashford commented on the post as he wished his former teammate a happy birthday, but Mbappe was nowhere to be found and neither was his comments on IG.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino's men have begun the race to reclaim the title they lost to Lille last season with back-to-back victories over Troyes and Strassbourg in their first two games.

How PSG fans welcomed Lionel Messi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi received a warm welcome from Paris Saint Germain supporters just before their Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg on Saturday, August 14.

The 34-year-old has been made to wait for his debut at the club following his failure to participate in their preseason preparations and this will delay his debut a little further.

Messi moved to Parc Des Princes on a two-year deal this summer after efforts to renew his contract at Barcelona collapsed due to financial constraints.

