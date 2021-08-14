PSG fans cannot wait to watch Lionel Messi play for them after he was presented to them before Strasbourg kick-off

The Argentine was unveiled alongside Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giorginio Wijnaldum, and Achraf Hakimi to the supporters

But Hakimi and Wijnaldum joined the matchday squad for their first home game of the campaign

Lionel Messi received a warm welcome from Paris Saint Germain supporters just before their Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg on Saturday, August 14.

The 34-year-old has been made to wait for his debut at the club following his failure to participate in their preseason preparations and this will delay his debut a little further.

Messi moved to Parc Des Princes on a two-year deal this summer after efforts to renew his contract at Barcelona collapsed due to financial constraints.

Lionel Messi waves to the cheering fans who gave him a heroic welcome at Parc Des Princes. Photo by David Rogers

He has now been presented along with the other four arrivals; Gianluigi Donnarumma, Giorginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi, and Sergio Ramos but the Argentine seems to have received the loudest ovation among them all.

The duo of Achraf and Wijnaldum were involved in their first home game of the season while injury denied Ramos a chance in the game as reported by Marca.

PSG lost the league to Lille with just one point last season and they will hope they can return to winning ways, especially with the quality signings they have made this transfer window.

And to ensure this happens, they got their campaign off to a winning start after beating Troyes 2-1 away from home last weekend.

