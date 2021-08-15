Paul Onuachu was on target for Genk as they thrashed OH Leuven in their fourth league game of the new season

The Nigerian international scored his side's second goal in the 59th minute to take his tally to two in four league matches

the 26-year-old who scored 33 league goals last season has been earlier criticized for his poor start of the new campaign

Paul Onuachu is gradually getting his rhythm in the Belgian league as he scored his second goal of the season during Genk's 4-0 win over OH Leuven, Goal, Soccernet.

The Smurfs bounced back from their Champions League elimination following the defeat to Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk over two legs.

However, John van den Brom’s men who are unbeaten on the domestic scene thrashed visiting OH Leuven.

Paul Onuachu can not stop scoring for Genk as he netted his second goal of the season. Photo by JOHAN EYCKENS

Source: Getty Images

Summary of the game

As early as the third minute Theo Bongonda scored Genk's first after getting an assist from Gerardo Arteaga to make it 1-0.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Bongonda thought he had doubled the lead for Genk but Nigeria's Onuachu had committed a foul in the build-up to the goal as it was ruled out by the referee.

Onuachu doubled the advantage in the 59th minute to make it 2-0 thanks to good work from Kristian Thorstvedt.

Goalscorer Bongonda turned provider for Japan international Junya Ito as made it 3-0 in the 77th minute.

Genk were not done yet as Kristian Thorstvedt put the icing on the cake two minutes after the 90 courtesy of an assist from Carel Eiting to complete the scoring at 4-0.

Onuachu played the entire duration of the game while his compatriots Stephen Odey and Cyriel Dessers were not used for the game.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a male member of the BB Naija house Cross has been slammed on social media by fans after insisting Lionel Messi would retire at Barcelona, Instagram.

The male housemates were involved in an argument about the six-time Ballon d'Or winner who days ago signed for Paris daint-Germain.

The contestant for the big money prize of N90million have been locked inside the house for over two weeks now do not have an idea Messi has left Barcelona.

Messi ended his 21-year spell with the Catalan giants in tragedy after he was unable to renew his contract due to strict La Liga financial rules. Read more: https://www.legit.ng/1429037-bbn-housemate-cross-mocked-claiming-messi-retire-barcelona-clue-happening.html

Source: Legit.ng