Pastor Victor Adeyemi and Matthew Ashimolowo jokingly mocked Rev. Sam Adeyemi after Chelsea's opening day win at Stamford Bridge

The Daystar founder responded to a social media post that suggested he was not happy Arsenal did not get a win over Brentford

Chelsea and Arsenal are set to clash at the Emirates on matchday 2 in the new Premier League season

Chelsea began their Premier League campaign on a promising note following their 3-0 win over Crystal p0alace at Stamford Bridge.

The win made the pastor of Daystar Christian Centre Rev. Sam Adeyemi sympathetic about Arsenal's 2-0 opening day defeat to newly-promoted side Brentford.

Chelsea fans Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo and Victor Adeyemi were throwing bants at Arsenal supporter Sam Adeyemi after their opening day win over Crystal Palace.

The conversation between the pastors

Rev. Sam was responding to a social media post made by his brother Pastor Victor Adeyemi who is the founder of the Global Harvest Church who was delighted with Chelsea's entertaining football against the Blues.

The Global Harvest Church founder jokingly aimed a dig at Rev. Sam who is suggested to be an Arsenal fan.

"Such a pleasure to watch an entertaining football from a club that does not let one like som other people's club."

Rev. Sam responded:

"I didn't see this tweet."

Underneath Rev.Sam's post was a response from the founder of the Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) Matthew Ashimolowo who also trolled Rev. Sam said:

"I saw the tweet, Blue is the colour. Football is the game."

Thomas Tuchel's side showed their intent in winning the league title this season with a commanding performance over their London neighbours.

After defeating Villarreal on penalties in the Super Cup in mid-week the Blues landed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a whopping £97.5million.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chelsea got their 2021/22 Premier League campaign off to a bright start after thrashing Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace 3-0 victory to give their fans a wow welcome back since March 2020.

Straight out of a Super Cup victory over Villareal, the Blues looked good from the start as they subjected Crystal Palace to constant attacks in Patrick Viera’s first game in charge of the Eagles.

In the 27th minute, Marcos Alonso, who is presumably keen to revive his Chelsea career amid exit rumours, fired his side into the lead with a stunning free kick from 22 yards.

Once they gained the lead, Chelsea relaxed a little and played with typical flair and swagger, even in the absence of key names like N’golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, and Kai Havertz.

