Patrick Vieira was given a baptism of fire on arrival to the Premier League following Chelsea's 3-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge

A goal each from Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic and Trevor Chalobah ensured the Blues claim maximum points while they kept clean sheet in the process

Thomas Tuchels' men were without some key players including new signing Romelu Lukaku for the encounter

Chelsea got their 2021/22 Premier League campaign off to a bright start after thrashing Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace 3-0 victory to give their fans a wow welcome back since March 2020.

Straight out of a Super Cup victory over Villareal, the Blues looked good from the start as they subjected Crystal Palace to constant attacks in Patrick Viera’s first game in charge of the Eagles.

In the 27th minute, Marcos Alonso, who is presumably keen to revive his Chelsea career amid exit rumours, fired his side into the lead with a stunning free kick from 22 yards.

Chelsea were too strong for Crystal Palace in their opening game of the season. Photo by Chloe Knott.

Once they gained the lead, Chelsea relaxed a little and played with typical flair and swagger, even in the absence of key names like N’golo Kante, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell, and Kai Havertz.

Christian Pulisic then made it 2-0 after firing in a powerful shot which went in via the underside of the crossbar after the goalkeeper had parried Mason Mount’s cross.

From then, the result was no longer in doubt and Tuchel’s boys went into the lead with a two-goal cushion.

The most remarkable tale of the day was Chelsea’s third goal, which came from academy product Trevoh Chalobah, who fired in a low rocket past the Crystal Palace goalkeeper from outside the ball.

In the build-up to the goal, no one closed down the youngster and he took his chances with a powerful shot which eventually paid off.

Palace improved slightly after the break but the closest they came to scoring was through Jordan Ayew, whose header was their only attempt on target.

Chelsea had numerous other chances to put the game beyond their opponent’s reach but striker Timo Werner’s first touch let him down on several occasions.

