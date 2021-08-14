- Norwich vs Liverpool ended in a humiliating defeat for the hosts as Premier League action returns

- Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all found the back of the net to hand the Reds a stunning start to the season

- Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton have all made great start to the season, while Arsenal failed in their opener

Liverpool have started the new Premier League season on a flying note with a commanding 3-0 win over Norwich on Saturday evening, August 14, Guardian reports.

Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah all found the back of the net to hand the Reds a stunning start to the season with the crucial three points.

But Jurgen Klopp's side had to work hard for the victory as Norwich started on a blazing note - dominating possession in the early exchanges.

Norwich vs Liverpool ended in victory for Klopp's side. Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

In the 15th minute, Billy Gilmour spread the ball wide to Max Aarons on the right touchline but a vaguely promising Norwich move was ended by the intervention of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Liverpool however opened the scoring in the 26th minute following a sensational strike by Diogo Jota.

Trent Alexander-Arnold picked out Salah on the right side of the Norwich penalty area. His first touch is poor but he miscontroled the ball past two defenders and into the path of Diogo Jota. The Portuguese striker sloted home past Tim Krul; 1-0.

The Reds did everything possible to get another goal in the firsthalf but somehow the opponents were resilient.

The second goal came in the 65th minute courtesy a Roberto Firmino strike. The substitute doubled Liverpool’s lead with a simple tap-in from eight yards after being teed up by Mo Salah.

And eight minutes later, it was 3-0 courtesy a Mohamed Salah strike who have now scored in Liverpool’s Premier League opener for the fifth consecutive season.

Norwich made efforts to pull one back but somehow they failed to score, with Alisson denying Ben Gibson from point-blank range with a terrific reflex save.

He was forced into action twice more as Norwich try unsuccessfully to convert both the follow-up and the follow-up to the follow-up. It ended; Norwich 0-3 Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis announced his arrival in the Premier League with a goal and an assist for Watford in their Premier League opener against Aston Villa at the Vicarage Road Stadium.

The 23-year-old joined the Hornets in a five-year contract from Belgian League side, Club Brugge in a deal around N2.4 billion on July 1.

He however set the ball rolling on the first league day of the season with a superb goal from close range after his initial effort was blocked by the opposition defender in the 10th minute of the meeting.

Source: Legit