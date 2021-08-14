Nigerian star Emmanuel Dennis made a dream Premier League debut after scoring and assisting in Watford's win over Aston Villa

The former Club Brugge star fired the Hornets ahead just after 10 minutes of action while assisting Sarr's goal in the 42nd minute

Troost-Ekong and Etebo also featured for the Vicarage Road Stadium outfit as they make a winning start this season

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis announced his arrival in the Premier League with a goal and an assist for Watford in their Premier League opener against Aston Villa at the Vicarage Road Stadium.

The 23-year-old joined the Hornets in a five-year contract from Belgian League side, Club Brugge in a deal around N2.4 billion on July 1.

He however set the ball rolling on the first league day of the season with a superb goal from close range after his initial effort was blocked by the opposition defender in the 10th minute of the meeting.

Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Dennis celebrating his maiden Premier League goal. Photo by Tony Marshall

Source: Getty Images

After scoring the opener earlier in the game, the Nigerian star created an assist for his side's second goal through Ismaila Sarr.

Juan Hernandez opened a three-goal lead for the hosts in the 67th minute with Tom Cleverley responsible for the assist.

John McGinn and Danny Ings however managed to pull two goals back but their efforts were not enough to help Villa avoid outright defeat in their opening game of the 2021-22 season.

Dennis' countrymen William Troost-Ekong and Oghenekaro Etebo were also in action for the Hornets in the encounter as reported by Complete Sport.

