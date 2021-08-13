Jadon Sancho is likely to make his Man United debut this weekend if what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said comes to pass

The Norwegian tactician admitted that the winger had a slow start due to illness but has blended well with the rest of the team

Sancho joined the Red Devils in a deal valued at around £73m from German League side Dortmund this summer

Manchester United fans can brace up to watch their £73 million summer signing Jadon Sancho when they host Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

The 21-year-old winger joined the Red Devils on a five-year deal from Borussia Dortmund this summer after a long back and forth between the two clubs.

However, Raphael Varane will not be available since his £42 million move has not been completed by the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after one of Man United's training sessions. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United

The Norwegian-born tactician said while addressing the media during his pre-match conference revealed that Sancho was a little dull when he arrived but he is doing better now according to Daily Mail.

What Solskjaer said about Jadon Sancho

"Jadon is going to be involved, definitely. He had a good week. Unfortunately, he was ill after his holiday but we have had a good few days of training, he's gelled with the group and been sharper than expected. I can't say if he'll start or not."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives update on Varane's £42m transfer

The former attacker turned manager further revealed the status of Frenchman, Varane as the season kicks off this weekend, saying:

"He hasn't trained with us and all the dots over the I's and crossed the T's aren't done yet. Things always happen and take time. Unfortunately with the [Covid] isolation, this has delayed things so it's not 100 per cent done yet.

"I can't say he will be involved tomorrow, I can probably say he won't be. The big hold-up was quarantine and isolation. He's been in Manchester and it will be done soon."

