Francisca Ordega has completed a summer transfer move to Russin club CSKA Moscow from Levante ahead of the new season

The Nigerian international has also featured for Atletico Madrid where she helped them win the league title in 2017-18 season

The 27-year-old has also won four African Women's Cup of Nation with the Super Falcons since making her senior debut in 2010

Francisca Ordega has completed a summer move to Russian League side CSKA Moscow from Spanish club Levante, Instagram.

The 27-year-old spent the previous season on loan and did not get to play many games for Levante in during her spell at the club.

Fracisca Ordega has joined Russian club CSKA Moscow after a brief spell with Levante. Photo by Zhizhao Wu and Omar Vega

Source: Getty Images

Ordega who has been a regular in the Super Falcons team for many years went back to Chinese side Shanghai Shengli after her season-long experience with Atletico Madrid.

Ordega's career in summary

The former Bayelsa Queens and Rivers Angels star started her career in the women's league in Nigeria before spending a season with Russian club Rossiyanka and Swedish outfit Pitea IF.

She then played with United States women's club Washington Spirit where she spent three seasons and later joined Sydney FC.

At international level, Ordega has won four out of 11 African Women's championship titles with the Super Falcons.

Source: Legit