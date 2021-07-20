Nigeria's Super Falcons are currently in Austria where they are camping for the Aisha Buhari invitational tournament

Players like Uchenna Kanu and Francisca Ordega took the time to show their dancing skills in Austria

Five other African nations like Ghana, Cameroon and Mali will join Nigeria for the Aisha Buhari tournament

Super Falcons' duo of Uchenna Kanu and Francisca Ordega have both showed their superb dancing skills at the Austria camp where the Nigerian female team are preparing for the coming Aisha Buhari tournament.

In the adorable video posted on Instagram, these two players were spotted dancing while their teammates were looking at them in joyous momentum.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will be spending eight days in Austria before they will return to the country as hosts of the maiden edition of Aisha Buhari invitational tournament.

Super Falcons stars in action. Photo by Maja Hitij

Source: Getty Images

Aisha Buhari invitational tournament will take place in Lagos and six nations will participate in the competition that is expected to bring glamour to the country.

Nigeria as hosts will be facing Ghana, South Africa, Cameroon, Morocco and Mali in the Aisha Buhari tournament in the month of September.

Source: Legit