Chelsea are edging closer to completing Romelu Lukaku's move from Inter Milan this transfer window

The 28-year-old will cost the Blues a staggering £97.5m as he will become the second most expensive EPL star in history

Meanwhile, Lukaku will attain the status of the most expensive player ever in accumulated transfer fees once the deal is done

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of becoming the second most expensive Premier League signing in history.

The former Manchester United attacker is on the verge of completing a deal of around £97.5 million to re-join Chelsea this summer.

He was instrumental in Inter Milan winning their first Serie A title in over a decade last campaign - stopping Juventus from retaining the silverware for the 10th consecutive time.

After distinguishing himself in the Italian League last term, the former Everton man is on his way back to the EPL, barely two years after quitting the Red Devils.

And SunSport reports that Lukaku will become the most expensive player in history in accumulated transfer fees once he completes his return to Stamford Bridge.

The publication added that the total transfer fee of the 28-year-old forward would have amounted to £28.5 million as compared to Neymar's £246.6 in total.

Lukaku started out at Belgian top club Anderlecht in 2009 but moved to England for the first time in 2011 after joining Chelsea for £10 million a decade ago.

He spent three years in his first stint at the West London club but only managed 10 topflight appearances. However, he was sent on loan to West Bromwich Albion and Everton in the process.

The striker spent three years at the Goodison Park after joining them for £28m in 2014 and in 2017, he sealed a move to Man United for £75 million, plus £15 million in add-ons.

After just two years at Old Trafford, he became an outcast and went to Inter Milan for £74 million in 2019.

What Didier Drogba said Lukaku's return to Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has all but confirmed the transfer of Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are understood to be in the market in search of a prolific goalscorer and had initially identified Erling Haaland for the role.

However, having failed to meet the Norwegian's release clause, the Stamford Bridge dwellers shifted their focus on landing the club's former striker, Romelu Lukaku.

