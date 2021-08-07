Romelu Lukaku is now on the verge of making a return to Premier League giants Chelsea this summer

The Stamford Bridge landlords have agreed deal with Serie A champions Inter Milan over Lukaku's return to England

Lukaku who joined Inter Milan from Manchester United was impressive last season helping Inter to win the League

Romelu Lukaku is now on the verge of making a triumphant return to Premier League side Chelsea after the Blues reportedly agreed deal in principle with Inter Milan.

This latest development will come as a tonic for all Chelsea news who have been waiting to see the new arrival at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Following some rising debts at Inter Milan, the Italian champions need to offload some players so as for them to be able to meet up their financial obligation.

Romelu Lukaku in action for Inter Milan. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on GOAL and Sportbible, Chelsea seem to have gotten their man back and official announcement is expected to be made next week.

Lukau's move to Chelsea in a switch that will make him the seventh-most expensive transfer of all-time will see him become the latest face to depart San Siro in the wake of title-winning coach Antonio Conte and Achraf Hakimi.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich might be planning to double-cross Paris Saint Germain over Lionel Messi's transfer this summer.

Top European clubs have begun to scramble to move for the 34-year-old since he confirmed his departure from Barcelona earlier this week.

Many have tipped the Argentine to head straight to Paris Saint Germain to reunite with former teammate Neymar but sources close to the Blues claim their financier might be planning to lure Messi to Stamford bridge.

The announcement through all media channels yesterday ended his 16-year reign at Camp Nou after making his debut in 2005 - scoring 672 goals and 305 assists in 778 games in all competitions.

Source: Legit