Arsenal fans stun Bukayo Saka after presenting him a wall of supportive messages following the racial abuse he suffered at Euro 2020

The Gunners star missed the Three Lions spot-kick against Italy during their shootouts in the final of the tourney

Saka was left speechless after walking into the room filled with goodwill messages from his supporters

Bukayo Saka was left emotional after Arsenal fans presented him with a wall of messages to support him after being subjected to racist abuse following Euro 2020 penalty miss.

The teenage sensation made his debut at the European Championship this summer at the age of 19 but was subjected to unfair treatment at the end of the competition.

He missed a spot-kick in their final game against Italy and after the miss, the youngster was bombarded with all manners of unpleasant messages.

England star Bukayo Saka pose in front of the wall of messages Arsenal fans sent to him. MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince William, and athletic legend Usain Bolt quickly came to defend the footballer.

The event has now made over one million England fans sign a petition to ban racists from all football games after Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho were racially abused.

Premier League giants Arsenal posted a video of Saka entering into a training facility to be met with a wall full of hundreds of messages of support.

SunSport reports that the football star first admits to being 'speechless' before then adding:

"How do I even say thank you for all of this."

The 19-year-old made four appearances for Gareth Southgate's men in the competition but had no goal registered under his name.

What did Bukayo Saka say?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has broken a three-day silence since the heartbreak that was the Euro 2020 final.

The 19-year old winger missed the decisive penalty as England lost the final to Italy in grueling penalty kicks which have since been talked about for days since it took place on Sunday, June 11.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were the other two England stars who missed their penalties and have since put the game behind them after issuing strong statements against racism and the final in general.

