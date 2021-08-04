Ekerekeme Agiomor has been beating by India's Deepak Punia in wrestling ending Nigeria's hopes of medal

The India super wrestler has also qualified for the semifinal of the even in Tokyo after beating Li Zuschen of China

Deepka Punia was so superb in his fight against Ekerekeme Agiomor of Nigeria who lost 12-1 in the battle

Ekerekeme Agiomor has put an end to Nigeria's hopes of winning another medal in wrestling category at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics after losing against India's Deepak Punia who is now into the semifinal.

Deepak Punia was so brilliant in his encounter against Ekerekeme Agiomor and he has now restored India's hopes of winning a medal in the wrestling event.

Going into this fight, Nigeria's Agiomor was encouraged by the Sports Minister Sunday Dare who is in ground in Tokyo, but the athlete was unable to get go pass his opponent in tough battle.

Deepak Punia in action for India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on ESPN and Latestly, Agiomor was so agile in his fight against Deepak Punia, but despite his efforts to triumph, he made the tie so easy for the Indian to win.

What next?

As things stand presently now, Deepak Punia will be putting his mind and soul into laying his hands on medal as he also defeated China's Li Zuschen in the next round which is the semifinal.

He opened up a 3-1 lead but Lin effected a takedown to draw level 3-3 and head on criteria.

The referee awarded two points to Deepak for a throw but the decision was overturned after a successful challenge by China.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chukwuebuka Enekwechi of Nigeria is through to the final of the Shot Put event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020.

Team Nigeria now has another finalist at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games after Enekwechi scaled through to qualify in his sport.

The 28-year-old made it to the final of the men’s Shot Put event after he launched his implement to a mark of 21.16m on Tuesday afternoon.

His effort was enough to place him 4th in the race and to hand him one of the non-automatic qualifying spots for the final.

The athlete who won silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games will now have a chance to win a medal when the final Shot Put event takes place on Thursday.

