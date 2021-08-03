Fabinho has signed a new five-year deal at Premier League side Liverpool with fans happy with his decision

Since joining the Premier League side, Fabinho has been impressive and also helped the side to win the League title

Liverpool are currently on pre-season tour where Jurgen Klopp is planning to make his team strong for next term

Liverpool who are top Premier League giants have announced that their Brazilian star Fabinho has signed a new five-year deal at Anfield thereby ending any speculation of him leaving.

There have been reports of Fabinho wanting to leave Liverpool this summer with the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain said to be interested in his signature.

But according to the latest development by Liverpool, the 27-year-old has committed his future to Anfield and he is ready to help the Reds fight for honours in the coming season.

Fabinho signs 5-year contract extension at Premier League side Liverpool. Photo by John Powell

Source: Getty Images

Last season, Liverpool lost their Premier League title to Manchester City, but the Reds ended up finishing among the top four which gave them the Champions League ticket.

While reacting to him signing new deal at Liverpool, Fabinho explained that he has never thought about living the Premier League side.

Fabinho's reaction

"Since the beginning of the conversation, I was really positive about it because it's what I wanted – staying in this club, keep playing for Liverpool. Now this is official and I'm really happy.

"These last three seasons I've been really happy here. I learned a lot with the manager, with all the staff, with the boys as well.

"We achieved things together and for me I think it's the best place to be, the best place to keep growing, to keep learning from the staff, from the boys. Hopefully we will keep achieving good things."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League giants Liverpool on Tuesday evening, July 20, announced the permanent departure of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi who has rejoined German Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

Taiwo Awoniyi is now returning to the side where he played last season on loan helping them to finish as seventh best on the final League table.

After the end of the season, Union Berlin chiefs appreciated Taiwo Awoniyi with an award thanking the Nigerian for his time with the club.

And from Germany, Taiwo Awoniyi traveled home in Kwara state where he financed a scouting tournament with the aim of helping young Kwara players getting deals in Europe.

The former Imperial Soccer Academy star was listed among the Liverpool players for the Austria pre-season where he has been training with the Reds before the new development.

