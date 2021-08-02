Harry Kane could be on his way to Premier League champions Manchester City ahead of next season

This comes after the England international failed to return to Tottenham training on Monday, August 2

Kane is believed to be tired of not winning any title at Tottenham for years and want to join another side

Harry Kane who is the captain of Premier League side Tottenham has reportedly refused to show up in training ahead of the club's preparation for the coming EPL season.

Following a short holiday given to the striker after his participation in the EURO 2020 with England, Harry Kane was supposed to resume training on Monday, August 2, but he did not.

According to the report on Sky Sports and Sportsbible, Harry Kane is said to have told Tottenham chiefs that he wants to leave the Premier League side.

His failure to win any title at Tottenham for years is reported to be the main reason that the England captain wants to leave the White Hart Lane this summer.

And with Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United interested in his signature, Harry Kane will fancy the chance of playing in the Champions League next season.

After the departure of Sergio Aguero who has joined Barcelona, Manchester City chiefs are looking for perfect replacement for the Argentine footballer.

Harry Kane has been playing for Tottenham since 2009 and has so far featured in 242 appearances scoring 166 goals.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester City who are reigning Premier League champions have offered fellow EPL campaigners Tottenham four of their players for the chance to sign striker Harry Kane.

The Citizens are aware how important Harry Kane is at Tottenham and they are ready to commit themselves into a deal that would convince Spurs' chiefs in taking a look at their offer.

Following the departure of Sergio Aguero who is now with Barcelona, Manchester City are looking for a replacement for the Argentine and they see Harry Kane worthy enough of leading their attack at the Etihad.

Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva are the four players Manchester City chiefs would allow Spurs eggheads to pick one from and cash for the transfer of Harry Kane.

Harry Kane believes moving to another big club will help his quest to lift a major silverware in his football career having recently lost the 2020 EURO to Italy.

