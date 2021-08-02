Tobi Amusan finished 4th in the women's 100m Hurdles final with a time of 12.60s as she narrowly missed out on a place on the podium

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the race and the gold medal in remarkable fashion with a time of 12.37s

Amusan can however be proud of her 4th placed finish as it is a giant leap from the semifinal finish she could manage at the Rio Olympics five years ago

Tobi Amusan failed to win Nigeria's first medal at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics games after finishing fourth in the women's 100meters hurdle event.

Amusan, who did not only have a slow start but ran slowest out of her block, could only pick up the pace 50m into the race as she clocked a time of 12.60s to place 4th.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan puts her hands on her head after narrowly missing out on a medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photo by Michael Steele

The favourite Jasmine Camacho-Quinn from Puerto Rico blew away the rest to convincingly win Gold in women's 100m hurdles clocking a time of 12.37s.

Kendra Harrison from the United States won the silver medal in 12.52s while Jamaica's Megan Tapper beat Tobi Amusan to the bronze medal with a time of 12.55s.

However, Amusan can keep her head high as her 4th placed finish is a giant leap from the semifinal finish she could manage at the Rio Olympics five years ago.

Enoch Adegoke also failed to clinch a medal in men's 100m final

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Enoch Adegoke produced a valiant effort in the men's 100meters final but pulled off a hamstring injury halfway into the race.

Italy's Lamont Jacobs finished first in the race as Fred Kerley came second and Canadian Andre De Grasse won bronze.

Jacobs ran a personal best of 9:80sec to become the first Italian to ever wear the blue ribbon at the 100m men's event.

South Africa's Akani Simbiwe came fourth while Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified in the thrilling contest.

Adegoke will so far be happy with his performance at the Games as he became the first Nigerian to run in an Olympic final since the Atlanta 96' edition.

Adegoke returned a time of 9:98seconds in the Heat and 10:00 sec in the build-up into the finals in an extraordinary campaign for the Nigerian champion.

