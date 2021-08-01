Enoch Adegoke could not finish the 100meters men's final after pulling a hamstring midway into the race

Enoch Adegoke produced a valiant effort in the men's 100meters final but pulled off a hamstring injury halfway into the race.

Italy's Lamont Jacobs finished first in the race as Fred Kerley came second and Canadian Andre De Grasse won bronze.

Jacobs returned a personal best of 9:80sec to become the first Italian to ever wear the blue ribbon at the 100m men's event.

South Africa's Akani Simbiwe came fourth while Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified in the thrilling contest.

Adegoke will so far be happy with his performance at the Games as he became the first Nigerian to run in an Olympic final since the Atlanta 96' edition.

Adegoke returned a time of 9:98seconds in the Heat and 10:00 sec in the build-up into the finals in an extraordinary campaign for the Nigerian champion.

Here is how the race finished

1. Lamont Marcell Jacobs 9:80 (Italy)

2. Fred Kerley 9:84 (United States)

3. Andre de Grasse 9:86 (Canada)

4. Akani Simbine 9:93 (south Africa)

5. Ronnie Bake 9:95 (United States)

6. Su Bingtian 9:98 (China)

7. Enoch Adegoke DNF (Nigeria)

8. Zharnel Hughes DSQ (Great Britain)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Enoch Adegoke qualified for the men's 100meters final at the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 21-year-old posted a time of 10:00 seconds, two mili-seconds short of his previous 9:98sec time in his qualifying Heat.

However, the time was enough to send Adegoke through into the finals after coming second behind Great Britains' Zharnel Hughes.

Enoch Adegoke becomes Nigeria's first 100m Olympic finalist since 1996, 25 years after Davidson Ezinwa at Atlanta '96.

Adegoke and Hughes were the only male athletes to scrape through into the medal-winning stage after the other semi-finals produced a classic race.

Source: Legit