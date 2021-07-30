Asisat Oshoala would have to miss Barcelona's all pre-season activities after contracting Coronavirus, report claims

The Spanish club has however instructed the queen of football in Africa to go on isolation pending when another test will be done

Since moving to Barcelona Ladies from the Chinese League, Asisat Oshoala has scored 33 goals for the club

Asisat Oshoala who is the captain of the Super Falcons of Nigeria has reportedly contracted COVID-19 and will miss pre-season training with her club in Spain Barcelona.

Last season, the Nigerian striker was impressive for Barcelona in all competitions netting many incredible goals before traveling to Lagos after the end of the term.

According to the report by Barca News, Asisat Oshoala was actually tested on Monday this week for COVID-19 and the result returned positive.

The reported added that the Nigerian biggest female footballer has been ordered to go on isolation pending when another test will conducted for her.

Barcelona's remaining 22 players are now expected to go on with their pre-season training and Asisat Oshoala could join them before the start of the coming League season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Nigerian female football striker Asisat Oshoala on Thursday night, June 24, continued with her impressive goal-scoring performances for Barcelona scoring in their 5-0 win over Huelva.

The Super Falcons captain recently returned to Spain from America where she traveled to with the Nigerian team for the US invitational tournament.

Asisat Oshoala was thrown into the fray for defender Melanie Serrano in the 69th minute and the Nigerian star did not disappoint her coaches and fans.

Two minutes before full-time, the four-time African Women Player of the Year scored the fourth goal for Barcelona after she thumped a fine delivery from Marta Torrejon past American goalkeeper Anna Buhigas.

