Asisat Oshoala Scores As Barcelona Beat Huelva 5–0 in Primera Division

Barcelona female team on Thursday night, June 24, defeated Huelva 5-0 in Spanish Primera division

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala did not start the game but came from the bench to score in the second half

Asisat Oshoala who is now on 18 goal this season has been impressive since she completed a move to Barcelona

Nigerian female football striker Asisat Oshoala on Thursday night, June 24, continued with her impressive goal-scoring performances for Barcelona scoring in their 5-0 win over Huelva.

The Super Falcons captain recently returned to Spain from America where she traveled to with the Nigerian team for the US invitational tournament.

Asisat Oshoala was thrown into the fray for defender Melanie Serrano in the 69th minute and the Nigerian star did not disappoint her coaches and fans.

Asisat Oshoala in action for Spanish giants Barcelona. Photo by Joan Valls

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Two minutes before full-time, the four-time African Women Player of the Year scored the fourth goal for Barcelona after she thumped a fine delivery from Marta Torrejon past American goalkeeper Anna Buhigas.

Barcelona were not done yet as they completed the thrashing in the closing stages of the fixture.

With Asisat Oshoala's goal for Barcelona on Thursday, June 24, the Nigerian striker has now netted 18 goals this season for the Spanish side.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how a young girl has been captured in a clip dribbling her male counterpart in a video which has gone viral on social media as shared by entertainer Tunde Ednut on Instagram.

Nigeria is well known for producing a huge number of talents in every aspect of life, but the number of naturally talented footballers from the country is quite overwhelming.

And footage by @OliscoTV sees a teenage girl displaying amazing talent against her male counterparts as they play football on the streets.

She seems to be a master of nutmegs as she perfectly controlled the ball and dribbled her marker countless times as sighted on Instagram.

Also, Legit.ng had reported how Nigerian star Asisat Oshoala joined the exclusive list of people who have acquired the exquisite iPhone 12 gadget.

The Super Falcons and Barcelona women's forward took to social media to show off the new machine valued around N710k.

Dressed in one of the Catalans' tops, the four-time Africa best women's player posed in front of a mirror with a broad smile.

Source: Legit.ng