Arsene Wenger is set to land his first managerial job three years after parting ways with Premier League outfit Arsenal

The three-time Premier League winner since then taken up a role with the world football governing body FIFA

Switzerland are now hoping to secure the services of the Frenchman after losing their coach to Ligue 1 side Bordeaux

Arsene Wenger may quit his role as FIFA's chief of global football development to take up the Switzerland head coach job.

The 71-year-old has not managed any team since he parted ways with Premier League side Arsenal in May 2018.

And with Vladimir Petkovic recently named as the new manager of Bordeaux, the former Gunners handler is now considered the best candidate to take over from him.

Sources claim the Swiss FA wants a coach who can quickly settle into the team as they continue preparations toward the 2022 FIFA World Cup staging in Qatar.

SunSport reports that Switzerland made attempts to land Wenger in 1995 but he was too faithful to break his contract with Japanese club Nagoya Grampus back then.

One year after, he was appointed the manager of the North London club and he went ahead to win three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

Wenger signed the Rossocrociati captain Granit Xhaka from Borussia Monchengladbach in a deal valued at around £35 million in 2016.

The Sun further revealed that the Strasbourg-born tactician speaks six languages fluently - making him an ideal fit for a Swiss side made up of German, French and Italian speakers.

Why Wenger and Mourinho agree during Euro 2020

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho found one thing to agree on after they both agreed that Raheem Sterling's penalty should not have stood.

Despite several seasons of antagonising each other in the Premier League, the legendary managers put their differences aside while analysing the call that handed England the win.

Harry Kane scored a rebound after Kasper Schmeichel initially denied his effort from the spot in the 104th minute to secure their passage to their first-ever European Championship final.

