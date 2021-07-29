Paul Pogba has sent a heartfelt message to United States gymnast Simone Biles who is struggling with her mental health

The most successful US gymnast withdrew from the all-round final in the teams' event to concentrate on her health issues

Pogba's future at Manchester United is not yet settled as the France international has been continually linked to PSG

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Paul Pogba has thrown his weight behind United States gymnast Simone Biles after she pulled out from individual all-round final in a bid to focus on mental health, Daily Mail, Goal.

Why Biles withdrew from US team event

The 24-year-old who is the most successful US gymnast of all time decided to pull out just a day after she withdrew from the team event final.

Paul Pogba sent s heartfelt message to US gymnast Simone Biles who Photo by Alex Capparos and Laurence Griffiths

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Biles who admitted she has been struggling with mental issues and will not risk her life in going into the dangerous event without getting mentally sound.

Pogba's message to Biles

And Manchester United midfielder Pogba is the latest to sportsman to reach out to Biles who was replaced by Jordan Chiles for the team event.

The 28-year-old wrote on his social media handle:

"A moment of undeniable strength from @simone_biles.

"We always focus on the physical aspect of health but the mental aspect is just as important. When you take care of both, you will flourish in life! #SimoneBiles GOAT".

Pogba's future at Old Trafford

On the other hand, Pogba's future with United has remained in doubt as the Frenchman has been continually linked to Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Juventus superstar has just a year left on his contract and reports claim the Red Devils are willing to make him the highest paid player in the Premier League with a mouthwatering £400,000-per-week wages.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Pogba is well on course to leave Manchester United after reports claiming he rejected an improved new deal to stay at Old Trafford.

French giants Paris Saint Germain, who have already made some high-profile acquisitions over the summer, are favourite to land Pogba for a reported fee of £50 million and the 28-year old is said to be open to a move to the French capital.

However, amid the raging rumours about Pogba’s transfer, a section of PSG fans have made their feelings known about the prospect of signing the Frenchman.

Source: Legit.ng